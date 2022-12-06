Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $99.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.