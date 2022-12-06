Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,102 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trex Stock Performance
TREX opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Trex Company Profile
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trex (TREX)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.