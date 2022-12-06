American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $164.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

