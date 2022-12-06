Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

