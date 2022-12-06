Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

