Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after acquiring an additional 449,087 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after acquiring an additional 440,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.