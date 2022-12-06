Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 766 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $37,565,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 616.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 277,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 793.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $240.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,819 shares of company stock worth $1,433,786. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

