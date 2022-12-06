Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

