Fmr LLC Purchases 357,990 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 357,990 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Gentherm worth $58,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Gentherm by 5,247.2% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 7.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of THRM stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.30. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock valued at $223,180. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.