Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,503 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.