Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Kathryn E. Falberg Purchases 43,000 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $423.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

