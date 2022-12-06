Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Kathryn E. Falberg Purchases 43,000 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nuvation Bio Price Performance
NUVB opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $423.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.48.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
