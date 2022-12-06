Fmr LLC Purchases 232,904 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fmr LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $59,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

