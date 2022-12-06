Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 3,802 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,857.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,609,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Sunday, December 4th, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $251.54 million, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWMN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.