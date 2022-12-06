Kurt Knight Sells 18,116 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $67,391.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,431,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,967.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,483 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $21,877.17.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87.

American Well Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.31. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Blooom Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

