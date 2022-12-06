Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $2,235,000.

BOOT opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

