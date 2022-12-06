BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

CVBF stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

