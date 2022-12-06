BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.31% of Denny’s worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Denny’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.