MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.