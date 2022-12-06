Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $269.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.