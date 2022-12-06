BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Extreme Networks worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.