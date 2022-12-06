BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,767 shares of company stock worth $3,275,423 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

