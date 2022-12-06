BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,706 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

