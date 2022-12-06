BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

