BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,751 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,389 shares of company stock worth $356,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

