BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.18% of Model N worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,724,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Model N by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $71,461.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 159,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,341.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,657 shares of company stock worth $2,648,752 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

