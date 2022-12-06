BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,165 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after buying an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 370.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ingevity Stock Down 2.6 %

Ingevity stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $79.79.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

