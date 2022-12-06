InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) versus Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Critical Survey

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.41, suggesting a potential upside of 76.41%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

68.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 8.89 $294.97 million $1.67 5.57 Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.27 $2.06 million $0.14 109.15

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 145.82% 12.13% 7.17% Postal Realty Trust 6.52% 1.20% 0.75%

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 671.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

