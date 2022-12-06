BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 58,024 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Everi worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,784 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Everi by 0.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,664,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,424,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 146,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 4.3% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

