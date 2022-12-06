Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Critical Review

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and Sisecam Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 175.99%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Sisecam Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million N/A N/A Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.81 $24.40 million $2.86 7.76

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

Sisecam Resources beats 5E Advanced Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

