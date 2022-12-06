Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 72,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 722.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 98,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of DAPP opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

