Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 9,234 First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

FTXG stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $29.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

