Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 11,714 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.