Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:FFR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:FFR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF by 248.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

FFR stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61.

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

