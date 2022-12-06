Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.70% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

AVMU opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

