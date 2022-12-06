Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 234,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
