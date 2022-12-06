Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Decreases By 7.7%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardiff Oncology

In related news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $102,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 17.7% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 10,089.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

