Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Declines By 7.7%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ChampionX Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity

In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

