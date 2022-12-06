Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CETXP opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

