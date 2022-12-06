Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Cemtrex Price Performance
NASDAQ:CETXP opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
About Cemtrex
