Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 9.3% in November

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 580,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CLLS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

