Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 567,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

BIOTW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.