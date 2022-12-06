Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Down 7.6% in November

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 2,908 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

