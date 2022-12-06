Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Difesa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ BROGW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

