Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Decreases By 7.1%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 606,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -1.80. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.