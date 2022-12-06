BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCCGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 506,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $269.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 41,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 442,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 111,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

