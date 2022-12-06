BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 506,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $269.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 41,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 442,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 111,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

