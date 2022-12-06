Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Biophytis Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

