Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTONGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

