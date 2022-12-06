Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

