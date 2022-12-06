Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.80. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.