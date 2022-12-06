Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives $21.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Atos Stock Down 4.9 %

AEXAY opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Atos has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

