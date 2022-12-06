Analysts Set EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) PT at C$71.78

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.78.

EQB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Price Performance

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$59.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.71. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.68.

EQB Increases Dividend

About EQB

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.