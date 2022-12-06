Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 56.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,245,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,099 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.